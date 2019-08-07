Stralem & Co Raised Carnival (CCL) Holding by $339,000 as Share Value Declined; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Raised Its Stake in Realty Income (O) by $1.22 Million as Stock Value Declined

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 117,955 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 111,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 388,904 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 16,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 370,496 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, up from 353,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 180,274 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,355 shares to 26,160 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,147 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 131,404 shares to 4,389 shares, valued at $697,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 43,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,412 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).