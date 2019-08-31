Stralem & Co Has Trimmed American Elec Pwr Com (AEP) Position as Stock Price Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Cut Holding

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (AEP) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 10,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 85,620 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 96,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 1.77 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru reported 235,646 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Company owns 279,429 shares. Lvw Lc reported 1.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cadence Bank & Trust Na has invested 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 32,995 were reported by Hartline Investment Corporation. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 17,677 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wasatch Inc invested in 101,342 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Maryland Cap Mngmt accumulated 87,456 shares. City Hldgs owns 91,605 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated has 7,051 shares. The Kentucky-based Central Fincl Bank Trust Comm has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 262,794 are owned by Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 0.51% or 820,977 shares. Blair William And Il reported 1.34 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Pcl stated it has 151,871 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 163,781 shares to 212,781 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners L (Prn) by 269,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (Prn) (NYSE:MPLX).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.32M for 18.83 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 15,690 shares to 161,037 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,625 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gru Incorporated Llp reported 0.17% stake. 47,947 were accumulated by Covington. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.25% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4,680 shares. 3,592 are owned by Aviance Capital Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.15% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 41,138 shares. 59,870 are held by Trexquant Invest Lp. Moreover, Penobscot Inv Incorporated has 0.07% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,966 shares. 320,549 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. 26,949 were accumulated by Fund Mgmt. Moors Cabot owns 18,590 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 71,014 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 0.16% or 67,965 shares.