Stralem & Co Position in Carnival (CCL) Trimmed as Shares Declined; Cheviot Value Management Has Lifted Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $4.98 Million

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 97,855 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, down from 117,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 1.41 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 1.89 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “CEOs Are Also Endangered at SeaWorld Entertainment – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Inv Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.19% or 27,911 shares. 220 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.02% stake. Chase Counsel Corporation owns 4,695 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 100 shares. Scotia Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bridgewater LP has 0.37% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Alpha Windward Limited Company invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Jcic Asset Management invested in 460 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com invested in 494 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department invested in 24 shares. Tiger Mgmt Limited Co holds 7,350 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.69 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 72,723 shares. International has 1.96 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 900,236 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 111,502 shares. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv owns 4,475 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 222 shares. 1.52M are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Morgan Stanley owns 3.58M shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Company has 24,460 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Corporation stated it has 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 27 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Com. Moreover, Fruth Investment Mngmt has 0.47% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 30,718 shares. Sprott reported 0.32% stake. Hudock Cap Ltd reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1.25 million shares.