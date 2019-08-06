Stralem & Co Has Decreased Visa Com Cl A (V) Position; Carnival PLC (CUK) Sentiment Is 1.02

Carnival PLC (CUK) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 47 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 46 sold and decreased stock positions in Carnival PLC. The hedge funds in our database reported: 9.97 million shares, down from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Carnival PLC in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 34 Increased: 29 New Position: 18.

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 5.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,585 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 47,955 shares with $7.49M value, down from 50,540 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $382.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 15.74 million shares traded or 123.81% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 11.67% above currents $168.86 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Nomura maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2.

Stralem & Co Inc increased Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) stake by 5,640 shares to 58,350 valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) stake by 31,980 shares and now owns 291,830 shares. Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Snyder Capital Mngmt LP owns 24,719 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Martin Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Freestone Ltd Llc holds 23,171 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 47,853 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough & Company. Morgan Stanley owns 30.98M shares. Bluespruce LP reported 1.35 million shares. Boston Prtn, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,602 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 3.13% or 374,850 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 1.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs owns 1.01M shares. Jp Marvel Advisors Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,771 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 1,588 shares. Pioneer Tru Bancorporation N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 35,543 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.24B for 29.52 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 480,379 shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Carnival plc (CUK) has declined 21.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 11/04/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp holds 4.47% of its portfolio in Carnival plc for 91,479 shares. Todd Asset Management Llc owns 413,408 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Group Llc has 0.53% invested in the company for 268,638 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.32% in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 29,037 shares.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise firm in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $31.33 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.