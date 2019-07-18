Stralem & Co Has Upped Its Holding in At&T Com (T) by $360,065 as Stock Value Rose; Brookside Capital Management Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $51.84 Million

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 11,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,590 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 226,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 13.43 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 328,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 276,757 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.98 million, down from 604,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $171.71. About 1.84M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,685 shares to 133,030 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 12,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,020 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 6,784 shares. Moreover, Garland Capital Management Inc has 2.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 119,316 shares. 161,259 were accumulated by Cullinan Associate. 17,401 were reported by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma. Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 0.45% or 347,037 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 22,318 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nordea Invest Ab owns 21.25M shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd has 125,000 shares. Inr Advisory Service Limited Liability Co has 35 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 55,309 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Communication Ltd reported 699,738 shares stake. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 415,979 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. Aviva Pcl has 0.67% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.20M shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 20.64 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.65 million shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% or 359 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Fagan Associates has invested 0.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Live Your Vision Limited Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Sns Fincl Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.6% or 17,259 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Com Il reported 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oxbow stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brookmont holds 2.05% or 20,942 shares in its portfolio. Td Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 1.19% or 61,202 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 160,611 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc holds 763,822 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Burney Co has 9,846 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes And has invested 2.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Becker Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.