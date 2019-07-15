Stralem & Co Has Raised Position in Chevron New Com (CVX); Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Has Upped Its Stake

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, up from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.97M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 1,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 15,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $482.46. About 472,362 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 25/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Half-year Report; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche’s asset management IPO; 16/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FUND IS SAID ADDED FACEBOOK HOLDINGS IN MARCH: RTRS; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS HIGHER YIELDS FAVOR SHORT OVER LONG MATURITIES IN GOVERNMENT DEBT; 16/03/2018 – Aviva shareholders riled by chief’s BlackRock board role; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SAN PAOLO CHAIRMAN SAYS BANKING FOUNDATION COMPAGNIA SAN SANPAOLO HAS CUT ITS STAKE IN LENDER TO 7.54 PCT, BLACKROCK STABLE AT 5.1 PCT, FONDAZIONE CARIPLO AT 4.84 PCT; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK SAYS LIBOR’S RISE IS NOT AN INDICATION OF ANYTHING SIGNIFICANT NOW -CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,655 shares to 43,965 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 12,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,020 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,331 shares to 12,001 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 40,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,985 shares, and cut its stake in Northwestern Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.