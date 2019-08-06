Stralem & Co Has Boosted Its Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Holding by $554,440; Bbva Compass Bancshares Raised Its General Motors Co (GM) Position by $1.00 Million; Stock Price Rose

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 89,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 82,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 10.35M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA TO SUPPORT CONTINUED REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s lung cancer drugs show promise in early-stage trials; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape quarantine in Congo, two later die – MSF; 09/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – RECEIVES FIRST APPROVAL FOR CLADRIBINE TABLETS IN MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA REGION

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 27,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 81,041 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 53,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 9.07 million shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 08/03/2018 – WWSBABC7: AP source: Rams trade LB Ogletree to Giants…Raiders to part with veteran long snapper…Hurricanes seek new GM; 26/04/2018 – GM Has Preliminary Deal With Korea Development Bank for $750M Funding; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea and union to talk again on Friday, seek to stave off bankruptcy; 18/04/2018 – GM: Travis Hester Becomes President and Managing Director, GM Canada; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Urge U.S., China to Engage in Constructive Dialogue, Pursue Sustainable Trade Policies; 20/04/2018 – GM: [Breaking News] GM Korea labor union breaks negotiations – ! $GM; 26/04/2018 – GM Financial: Available Liquidity $19.4 Billion at March 31; 28/03/2018 – BARRA AFFIRMS GM WILL DEPLOY SELF-DRIVING CARS IN 2019; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS COMMENTS ON LAYOFFS AT LORDSTOWN, OHIO PLANT; 23/05/2018 – Ryder Named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc Shs by 13,540 shares to 87,845 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 10,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,035 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA accepts supplemental BLAs from Merck to update dosing frequency for Keytruda – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,453 shares to 318,170 shares, valued at $17.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Public Limited Company by 2,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,680 shares, and cut its stake in British American Tobacco Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).