Stralem & Co Cut Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding as Share Price Declined; Athena Capital Advisors Position in Intel (INTC) Has Upped by $933,279 as Share Value Declined

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,505 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, down from 16,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $375.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 48.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 60,791 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 40,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 9.88 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2,395 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 60,100 were accumulated by Valinor Mngmt Lp. Interactive Financial Advisors holds 0.02% or 100 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas owns 1,226 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 14,918 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd accumulated 6,774 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Limited Com stated it has 635,179 shares. Asset Mgmt One Commerce Ltd reported 292,559 shares. Cwh Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.85% or 259,125 shares. South State stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 260,020 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 99,517 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 1,157 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.33 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Fin Prns Limited Com invested in 24,069 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Co has invested 1.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Asset has invested 0.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mercer Capital Advisers reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Greenleaf Trust reported 95,040 shares stake. Swedbank holds 5.46 million shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation invested in 58,439 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 133,372 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. 294,882 were reported by Martingale Asset L P. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings has 0.52% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.33M shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 0.75% or 556,950 shares in its portfolio. 1.76M were reported by Epoch Prns Inc. Scotia Capital Inc accumulated 0.45% or 770,331 shares. 1.93M are held by Amp Cap Invsts Ltd. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 4.86 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,171 shares to 74,075 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 54,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,400 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).