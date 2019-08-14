Stralem & Co Increases Position in Carnival (CCL); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Holder Fulton Bank Has Cut Its Stake by $1.36 Million

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 117,955 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 111,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 3.61M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 23,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 98,418 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 121,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 10.10M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209,407 were reported by Bridgewater Assoc Lp. Argent Trust Co invested in 0.15% or 27,636 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 115,360 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Intact Inv Management Inc holds 0.18% or 98,700 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 77,526 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Manchester Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 2,265 shares. Black Creek Mngmt owns 2.03 million shares. New York-based Hap Trading Limited has invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 0.22% or 11,665 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank & holds 51,335 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Corp holds 293,409 shares. Paloma Prtn Communication holds 0.02% or 18,944 shares. 245,083 were accumulated by Hutchinson Capital Management Ca. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Limited holds 14,381 shares.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,585 shares to 47,955 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 12,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,020 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was made by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Lc accumulated 4,738 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,279 shares. Schulhoff And Com invested in 41,919 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 83,376 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gabelli Co Advisers accumulated 27,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.55% or 2.50M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Excalibur Mgmt owns 94,055 shares or 5.24% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 4,466 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Stonehearth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7,628 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Llc reported 28,951 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Northside Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 4,853 shares. Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 38,375 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Llc holds 36,725 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

