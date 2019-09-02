Stralem & Co Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) Lifted by $658,980; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $2.22 Million

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 15,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 161,037 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 145,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe Bancshares And Tru Mi owns 0.5% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 36,767 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 51,520 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 23,515 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The New York-based M&R Mgmt Inc has invested 1.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 96,854 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.02 million shares or 2.03% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Limited Com invested in 0.77% or 39,948 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc reported 34,091 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd has 8,707 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. General Amer reported 330,808 shares stake. Avalon Ltd Liability has 1.34M shares. 529,583 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Management. Jacobs & Ca invested in 1.3% or 179,262 shares.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 20,265 shares to 55,980 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,955 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 34.82 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,087 shares to 216,773 shares, valued at $21.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 48,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

