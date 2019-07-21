Stralem & Co Trimmed Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; As Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Market Valuation Rose, United American Securities Has Cut Its Position

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $275.6. About 3.05M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 8,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,147 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 67,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 48.99 million shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Trust & Co stated it has 297,931 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.96% or 104,545 shares. Platinum Invest Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Page Arthur B has 3.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,680 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,560 shares. 173,604 were accumulated by Washington Trust Natl Bank. Madrona Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,589 shares. Telemus Cap reported 168,765 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Corp has 98,228 shares. 109,689 were accumulated by Altfest L J &. Monarch Capital owns 71,466 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Adirondack invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strs Ohio invested in 5.90M shares or 3.15% of the stock. 3.16M are owned by Kensico Cap. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Lackluster Showing – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,615 shares to 238,590 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.86 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Big tech companies help U.S. T. Rowe Price stock funds beat S&P 500 – Baltimore Business Journal” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 28,690 shares or 1.76% of the stock. The Connecticut-based White Elm Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 5.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davis R M stated it has 2,883 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 73,523 shares. 13,285 are held by Brown Ltd Liability Com. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 326,040 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Cutter Company Brokerage holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,608 shares. Webster State Bank N A reported 4,338 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Grand Jean Cap Management Inc owns 1,190 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Columbus Hill Mngmt Lp holds 189,246 shares. 270,612 were accumulated by Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Epoch Ptnrs invested in 0.04% or 42,950 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa reported 1,224 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 594 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Com.