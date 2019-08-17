Stralem & Co Upped Its Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Position by $544,500 as Stock Declined; As Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Has Raised Its Position

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 8.87 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.40 million, up from 8.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.50 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 71,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 2.06M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.99 million are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Thematic Ptnrs Limited Company holds 2.11 million shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Communications Ltd owns 450 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) has 5.28M shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Kwmg Lc reported 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc invested in 10,343 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 2.52 million shares. Seizert Capital Ltd Llc has 696,175 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The owns 7.97 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Millennium Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.34% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kepos Cap Lp owns 0.42% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 150,000 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Capital Management Incorporated holds 129,339 shares or 5.01% of its portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.62% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 669,061 shares in its portfolio. Butensky Cohen Security holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 20,499 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 141,436 shares. 3.81 million are held by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Comm. Evercore Wealth Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 26,740 shares. Washington National Bank & Trust has 2,829 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.66% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bridges Invest Mngmt reported 5,444 shares stake. Harvey Co Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Renaissance Technology Ltd Com accumulated 8.16M shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 13,140 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Andra Ap reported 17,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

