Stralem & Co Trimmed Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $1.03 Million; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mraz Amerine & Associates Trimmed Stake

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,681 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 28.19 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video)

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 8,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,147 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, down from 67,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake. Captrust Advisors accumulated 0.38% or 294,714 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 63,690 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 2.29% or 164,000 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation stated it has 33,905 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cap City Tru Fl has invested 0.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hillsdale Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paloma Prns Mgmt Comm, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,288 shares. 119,416 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 21,349 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 0.88% or 2.62 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 2,445 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bessemer Group accumulated 0.01% or 108,335 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding owns 6.21M shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 31,980 shares to 291,830 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.