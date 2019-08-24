Stralem & Co Upped Its Carnival (CCL) Stake; Agilent Technologies (A) Shorts Increased By 5.72%

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) had an increase of 5.72% in short interest. A’s SI was 4.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.72% from 3.91M shares previously. With 2.54M avg volume, 2 days are for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)’s short sellers to cover A’s short positions. The SI to Agilent Technologies Inc’s float is 1.31%. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 2.87 million shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards

Stralem & Co Inc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 6.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stralem & Co Inc acquired 6,780 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Stralem & Co Inc holds 117,955 shares with $5.98 million value, up from 111,175 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $31.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C

Among 3 analysts covering Agilent (NYSE:A), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent has $92 highest and $8600 lowest target. $89’s average target is 27.97% above currents $69.55 stock price. Agilent had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 99,083 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx owns 4,750 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Chem Savings Bank owns 10,855 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 0.15% or 12,344 shares. 88,900 were accumulated by Andra Ap. 330 were reported by Farmers Merchants. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.11% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 4.41M shares. Fred Alger Management reported 5,811 shares. South State accumulated 0.03% or 3,206 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications invested 0.13% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Prudential Finance Incorporated reported 467,288 shares. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.74% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 64,604 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 3,716 shares. Fosun Interest Ltd holds 0.05% or 10,160 shares in its portfolio.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.56 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. It has a 20.8 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 30.36% above currents $43.28 stock price. Carnival had 22 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by SunTrust. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital downgraded Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, June 21 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Nomura downgraded the shares of CCL in report on Friday, June 21 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5400 target in Friday, June 21 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CCL in report on Wednesday, March 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Stralem & Co Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,290 shares to 26,725 valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc Com stake by 12,630 shares and now owns 124,020 shares. Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.