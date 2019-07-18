Strad Inc. (SDY) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; John Bean Technologies Has 1.45 Sentiment

Analysts expect Strad Inc. (TSE:SDY) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 114.29% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Strad Inc.’s analysts see -133.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 10,600 shares traded. Strad Inc. (TSE:SDY) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 103 funds increased or started new positions, while 71 trimmed and sold holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp. The funds in our database now own: 32.14 million shares, down from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding John Bean Technologies Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 56 Increased: 70 New Position: 33.

It closed at $120.5 lastly. It is down 29.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 13.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.24 per share. JBT’s profit will be $33.84 million for 28.15 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.96% EPS growth.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation for 28,876 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 724,222 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mathes Company Inc. has 1.52% invested in the company for 32,505 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 997,920 shares.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, makes, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. The firm operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech divisions. It has a 31.54 P/E ratio. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Strad Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the gas and oil and energy infrastructure sectors in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.66 million. The firm operates through Canadian Operations, U.S. It has a 97.06 P/E ratio. Operations, and Product Sales divisions.