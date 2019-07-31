Strad Inc. (SDY) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Among 3 analysts covering Barnes Group (NYSE:B), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barnes Group has $74 highest and $5300 lowest target. $60’s average target is 15.45% above currents $51.97 stock price. Barnes Group had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $65 target in Friday, February 15 report. Oppenheimer maintained Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $63 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Sunday, March 24. See Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey New Target: $53.0000 48.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Alembic Global 67.0000

24/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $74 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $63 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $57 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $74 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $72 New Target: $65 Downgrade

Analysts expect Strad Inc. (TSE:SDY) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 114.29% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Strad Inc.’s analysts see -133.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 2,119 shares traded. Strad Inc. (TSE:SDY) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Strad Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the gas and oil and energy infrastructure sectors in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $98.20 million. The firm operates through Canadian Operations, U.S. It has a 101.76 P/E ratio. Operations, and Product Sales divisions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Barnes Group Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 700 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,942 shares. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Nj stated it has 398,113 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 39,444 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0.01% or 3,944 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 58,289 shares. Diversified Tru holds 4,825 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 88,800 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc accumulated 15,706 shares. Argyle Capital Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 7,225 shares. Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 697 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 56,801 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 62,772 shares. Teton Advsr Inc has invested 0.03% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Barnes Group Inc. operates as an industrial and aerospace maker and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Industrial and Aerospace. It has a 18.06 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers precision parts, products, and systems for applications serving various clients in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $66,822 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $58,826 was bought by Hipple Richard J. 35 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares with value of $1,896 were bought by MANGUM MYLLE H. The insider BENANAV GARY G bought 35 shares worth $1,896.