Strad Inc. (SDY) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Naked Brand Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (NAKD) Shorts Increased By 70.14%

Analysts expect Strad Inc. (TSE:SDY) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 114.29% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Strad Inc.’s analysts see -133.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 300 shares traded. Strad Inc. (TSE:SDY) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Naked Brand Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NAKD) had an increase of 70.14% in short interest. NAKD’s SI was 319,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 70.14% from 187,900 shares previously. With 1.64M avg volume, 0 days are for Naked Brand Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s short sellers to cover NAKD’s short positions. The SI to Naked Brand Group Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.84%. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.152. About 4.98 million shares traded or 520.13% up from the average. Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Naked Brand Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells menÂ’s and womenÂ’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.71 million. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants, lounge shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to clients and retailers through wholesale channels; and direct-to-consumer channel, which consists of an online e-commerce store, wearnaked.com, as well as through various online retailers and department stores.

Strad Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the gas and oil and energy infrastructure sectors in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $90.82 million. The firm operates through Canadian Operations, U.S. It has a 94.12 P/E ratio. Operations, and Product Sales divisions.