STORE Capital (STOR) Touches $36.90 High on Aug, 22; Neuberger Berman Group Lowered Rogers (ROG) Holding By $3.93 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 24,842 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock declined 16.85%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 1.65M shares with $261.59M value, down from 1.67M last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $2.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 83,872 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE

The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) reached all time high today, Aug, 22 and still has $39.85 target or 8.00% above today’s $36.90 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.52B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $39.85 PT is reached, the company will be worth $681.84M more. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 828,095 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STORE Capital Corporation shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Moreover, Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.2% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 25,330 were reported by Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 113,713 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 100,000 shares. Navellier Associates stated it has 20,074 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 0.11% or 73,073 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 1,011 shares. Van Eck Corporation reported 46,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 64,934 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo L P has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Country Club Trust Na holds 96,753 shares. Voloridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 9,143 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 579,100 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has 4.60 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Tucson.com published: “STORE Capital Appoints Chad Freed, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Arizona Daily Star” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In August – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “STORE Capital Corp (STOR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Store Capital has $3600 highest and $34 lowest target. $36’s average target is -2.44% below currents $36.9 stock price. Store Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3600 target in Thursday, July 11 report.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. The company has market cap of $8.52 billion. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,826 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states. It has a 37.16 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Rogers (NYSE:ROG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers has $200 highest and $20000 lowest target. $200’s average target is 47.44% above currents $135.65 stock price. Rogers had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K ROGERS CORP For: Jul 31 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 10,013 shares to 49,888 valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) stake by 20,308 shares and now owns 910,322 shares. Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) was raised too.