STORE Capital (STOR) to pay $0.35 on Oct 15, 2019; MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has $15 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is -37.70% below currents $23 stock price. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $14 target. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. See MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $14.0000 21.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Craig-Hallum

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

27/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $14 New Target: $15 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

STORE Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) is expected to pay $0.35 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:STOR) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. STORE Capital Corp’s current price of $36.23 translates into 0.97% yield. STORE Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 10, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $36.23 lastly. It is up 25.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.33 million activity. Shares for $1.33 million were bought by OCAMPO JOHN L on Monday, May 20.

More notable recent MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is M/A-Com (MTSI) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) Invests $200M in Neusoft, Expands AI Presence – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Semiconductor Stocks Poised to Grow Despite Macro Woes – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Expands in Brazil With Prime Subscription Service – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

The stock increased 3.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 743,610 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – MACOM and ColorChip Announce a 100G Single-Lambda QSFP28 Module for Cloud Data Center Applications; 16/05/2018 – MACOM to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences; 08/03/2018 – MACOM Announces Availability of 400Gbps Chipset for Short Reach Optical Connectivity Applications; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Macom; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 23/05/2018 – MACOM to Showcase Industry Leading RF and Microwave Portfolio at IMS 2018; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 43.97 million shares or 1.75% less from 44.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P holds 62,339 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21,503 shares. Cipher Lp accumulated 34,102 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 1,413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 24,000 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 419 shares. 24,194 are held by First Trust L P. Schroder Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 584,447 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2.35 million shares. Pnc Financial Service holds 26,034 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 9,463 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 105,725 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 408,080 shares. Synovus Corp has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 20 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 4.14 million shares.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $8.37 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It has a 36.49 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities.

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STORE Capital has $3600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36’s average target is -0.63% below currents $36.23 stock price. STORE Capital had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold STORE Capital Corporation shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,048 are owned by Hanseatic Mgmt Incorporated. Texas Yale Corporation holds 6,636 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 273,463 are held by Randolph. Fil accumulated 350,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.1% or 664,537 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited holds 579,427 shares. State Street stated it has 6.19 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,071 shares. 34,600 were reported by Daiwa Gru. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8.09 million shares. Aew Capital Mgmt L P reported 2.90 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Presima has invested 0.33% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 301,173 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.