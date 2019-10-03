Store Capital (STOR) Stock Value Rose While Aew Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $22.96 Million; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Boosted Deere & Co. (DE) Stake by $528,330; Stock Value Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 226.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,616 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, up from 1,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $163.25. About 2.57 million shares traded or 33.12% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 695,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 1.68M shares traded or 22.19% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fca Tx holds 0.09% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 7,600 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.17% or 150,976 shares. Country Club Tru Company Na holds 109,768 shares. 74,916 are owned by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Us Savings Bank De reported 20,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 1,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel holds 490,184 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. 1.13M are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Gsa Cap Llp reported 0.03% stake. Colony Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Amer Intl Grp Inc has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Kennedy Capital reported 0.13% stake. Pnc Financial Services Gp invested in 2,532 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 165,700 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $109.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 117,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 15,904 shares to 199,760 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 53,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,858 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Notis has 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ballentine Prtnrs Llc holds 4,758 shares. Generation Invest Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 5.44% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.24% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moors Cabot invested in 4,073 shares. Hm Payson And owns 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,094 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com has invested 1.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,485 were reported by Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Westpac Banking Corp holds 25,608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howard Capital Management stated it has 16,836 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Ltd owns 2,709 shares. Montgomery Mngmt reported 2.55% stake. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).