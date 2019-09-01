Store Capital (STOR) Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Trimmed Its Holding; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Trimmed Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position by $100.56 Million as Stock Price Declined

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81 million, down from 8.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 4.78M shares traded or 34.99% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 916,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.50M, down from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 1.75M shares traded or 21.97% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.04% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 19,814 shares. Victory Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,475 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 49,380 shares. Pettee Inc has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 328 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 2.94 million shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 3,221 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Llc accumulated 128,732 shares. Green Street Lc owns 282,600 shares for 5.24% of their portfolio. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.65% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.46% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Numerixs Investment Technology reported 9,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 2.09M shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $70.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. by 694,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Retail High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Store Capital Q1 beats; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STORE Capital declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $104.44 million for 42.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip and WWF China Team up to Boost Eco-Tourism – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ctrip: Avoid For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip Group participates in ITB Berlin 2019 Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.