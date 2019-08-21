STORE Capital (STOR) Reaches $36.50 52-Week High; Freds (FRED) Shorts Increased By 3.21%

Freds Inc (NASDAQ:FRED) had an increase of 3.21% in short interest. FRED’s SI was 5.52 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.21% from 5.35 million shares previously. With 1.29M avg volume, 4 days are for Freds Inc (NASDAQ:FRED)’s short sellers to cover FRED’s short positions. The SI to Freds Inc’s float is 15.22%. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3359. About 20,568 shares traded. Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) has declined 83.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FRED News: 22/05/2018 – Fred’s, Inc. Announces Appointment of Dana Goldsmith Needleman and Thomas Zacharias to its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 20/04/2018 – Fred’s: Linda Longo-Kazanova Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – FRED’S – MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON EXPENSE SIDE OF BUSINESS, IDENTIFIED $30-$40 MLN IN OPERATING COST REDUCTIONS FOR FY 2018; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 27/04/2018 – FRED’S, NAMES JOSEPH ANTO INTERIM CEO; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 22/05/2018 – Fred’s: Appointments Are in Connection With Retirements of Mike McMillan, Peter Bocian and Neeli Bendapudi; 27/04/2018 – Fred’s Names Joseph Anto as Interim CEO; 27/04/2018 – FRED’S, INC. APPOINTS JOSEPH ANTO INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) hit a new 52-week high and has $39.06 target or 7.00% above today’s $36.50 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.43 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $39.06 price target is reached, the company will be worth $590.17 million more. It closed at $36.5 lastly. It is down 25.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes

More notable recent Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fredâ€™s, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPCOMING DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fred’s Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fred’s, Inc. Investors of Important August 27th Deadline in Securities Class Action – FRED – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fred’s Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company has market cap of $11.86 million. The company, through its stores, offers household cleaning supplies, health products, beauty and personal care products, disposable diapers, pet foods, paper products, various food and beverage products, and pharmaceuticals to low, middle, and fixed income families in small- to medium- sized towns. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Fred's, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 9.79 million shares or 4.63% more from 9.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 380,994 shares. Blackrock invested in 615,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 133 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 230,763 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc holds 0% in Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) or 17,521 shares. Weber Alan W reported 100,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 79,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Company Inc holds 0% in Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) or 410,619 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% in Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED). Citigroup holds 35,901 shares. Boothbay Fund Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED). Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 2,095 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 15,075 shares. Gru One Trading L P stated it has 52,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0% in Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) or 1.33M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STORE Capital Corporation shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank owns 349,140 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 79,972 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.46% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 49,380 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Mgmt Lc reported 25,330 shares. Greenwich Investment Management owns 10,030 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 80,090 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 20,382 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Avenir stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 30,588 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 81,945 shares. London Co Of Virginia stated it has 2.44M shares. Fca Tx holds 0.1% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 7,600 shares.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Tucson.com published: “STORE Capital Appoints Chad Freed, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Arizona Daily Star” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In August – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “STORE Capital Corp (STOR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Store Capital has $3600 highest and $34 lowest target. $36’s average target is -1.37% below currents $36.5 stock price. Store Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Monday, May 6 report.