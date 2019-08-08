STORE Capital (STOR) Reaches $35.63 52-Week High; Ada-es (ADES)’s Sentiment Is 2.07

Ada-es Inc (ADES) investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.53, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 31 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 15 decreased and sold stock positions in Ada-es Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 12.24 million shares, up from 11.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ada-es Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) hit a new 52-week high and has $37.77 target or 6.00% above today’s $35.63 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.46 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $37.77 price target is reached, the company will be worth $507.48 million more. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 157,826 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt

The stock increased 1.95% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 7,714 shares traded. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) has risen 12.95% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ADES News: 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS TO CUT SVP OF OPS, CHIEF PDT OFFICER ROLES; 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC – BOARD ELIMINATED POSITIONS OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS AND CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Emissions 1Q EPS 37c; 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC – CHARGES RELATED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION EXPECTED TO BE RECORDED DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Leadership Transitions and Business Alignment Changes; 11/04/2018 – Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Board Changes; 26/03/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC – REPURCHASES WILL CONTINUE TO BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON-HAND; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Emissions Declares Dividend of 25c; 07/03/2018 – Advanced Emissions: Greg Marken Appointed CFO; 07/03/2018 – Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Appointment of Chief Fincl Officer

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clean coal technology and the associated specialty chemicals serving the coal-fueled power plant industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $233.86 million. It operates in two divisions, Refined Coal and Emissions Control. It has a 6.84 P/E ratio. The firm offers Activated Carbon Injection systems to reduce mercury emissions over a range of plant configurations and coal types; Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) systems to reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide and other acid gases, such as sulfur trioxide and hydrogen chloride; and ADAir-Mixer that alters flue gas flow to enhance mixing and optimize particle dispersion to reduce sorbent consumption for DSI and ACI systems.

Greywolf Capital Management Lp holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. for 705,000 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 221,900 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.15% invested in the company for 800,000 shares. The New York-based Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,531 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STORE Capital Corporation shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Inc Lc accumulated 19,838 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 66,310 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Presima owns 71,800 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 317,648 are held by Ci. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 369,862 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 1.84M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 65,123 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Mgmt Llc. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd has 3.1% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 56,917 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 0.11% or 73,073 shares. Brinker Cap has 86,301 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited owns 705,243 shares.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. The company has market cap of $8.46 billion. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,826 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states. It has a 35.88 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Store Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of STOR in report on Monday, May 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”.