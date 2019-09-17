Store Capital (STOR) Position Maintained by Aew Capital Management L P; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lifted Position by $495,264 as Valuation Rose

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 10528.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 2,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 2,976 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $502,000, up from 28 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $145.68. About 192,532 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 695,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 568,722 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STORE Capital declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SA Interview: The Bear Case For Popular Dividend Growth Stock Realty Income With Arturo Neto, CFA – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “STORE Capital Appoints Chad Freed, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles LP has 1,058 shares. Victory Mngmt has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 275,548 are held by Strs Ohio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Us State Bank De holds 0% or 20,195 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 7,627 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Na holds 0.42% or 109,768 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0% or 24,333 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 1,010 shares. London Co Of Virginia has 2.57M shares. Randolph Com reported 273,463 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 20,000 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.2% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma owns 47,818 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Heitman Real Estate Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 43,071 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 27,600 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $94.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:HTA) by 34,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.01M shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet (EEFT) Up 96.1% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Euronet Launches Quick Response Application to Ease Payments – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,476 shares to 100 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,048 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).