Store Capital (STOR) Holding Has Lifted by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands; As Sony Ord (SNE) Share Price Rose, Quantitative Investment Management Cut Its Stake

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 37,515 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp Ord (SNE) by 70.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 17,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 7,092 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $371,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 59,776 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI Music deal as new chief goes on the offensive; 09/03/2018 – SONY IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS TO BUY MUBADALA’S EMI STAKE; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: David Massey’s New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July; 29/03/2018 – Global Optoelectronic Manufacturers Market Report 2018 With lndividual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies Including Sony Corp, Seiko Epson Corp and Tellabs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Billboard: Pharrell Williams Extends His Worldwide Deal With Sony/ATV Music Publishing; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Stake in EMI Music Publishing; 09/03/2018 – ITC Found That Sony Is Unlawfully Importing Into the U.S. Magnetic Data Storage Cartridge Products That Infringe Fujifilm U.S. Patent; 23/04/2018 – Dan Rys: David Massey’s New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July; 27/04/2018 – Sony Posts Record Operating Profit; 03/05/2018 – Aibo, a new robot dog made by @Sony, barks, does tricks, and charms animal lovers

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:DLR) by 138,331 shares to 168,977 shares, valued at $19.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Co (The) (NYSE:TTC).

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 13.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest owns 8,929 shares. Whittier Trust Company invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh accumulated 0.01% or 24,145 shares. Randolph Company reported 1.56% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Country Club Trust Na has 0.42% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). The California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 11,351 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has 0.17% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 150,976 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.86% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Victory Management owns 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 190,886 shares. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 21,015 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.03% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 3.15 million shares.