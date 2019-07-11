STORE Capital (STOR) Analysts See $0.47 EPS; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

Among 2 analysts covering Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Echo Global Logistics had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $25 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. See Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) latest ratings:

Analysts expect STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.44% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. STOR’s profit would be $107.25 million giving it 18.20 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, STORE Capital Corporation’s analysts see -2.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 1.03 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold Echo Global Logistics, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 45.55 million shares or 79.59% more from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 288,886 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 8,934 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 0.01% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) for 399,327 shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 151,485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 25,966 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 338,098 shares. Gotham Asset, a New York-based fund reported 113,639 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 21,792 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Systematic Fin Management Limited Partnership accumulated 52,540 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Globeflex Lp, California-based fund reported 57,891 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 469,881 shares. Numerixs Technologies accumulated 8,440 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 123,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 135,164 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 21.62% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Favorite short target $ECHO can always be depended on to disappoint with its free cash flow. Even in a tight freight env’t and “record sales” its margins contract and free cash barely grows; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics Reports Record First Quarter Revenue; Up 39% Year over Year; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q EPS 17c; 06/03/2018 Echo Global Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 27/03/2018 – A. Duie Pyle Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $532.84 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 19.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. The company has market cap of $7.81 billion. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,826 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states. It has a 34.36 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Store Capital had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) rating on Monday, May 6. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $3600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STORE Capital Corporation shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 1.47 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The Denmark-based C Gp A S has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Invesco Ltd holds 123,892 shares. 20,845 are held by Fort Washington Advsrs Oh. Lpl Financial reported 125,023 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc reported 10,417 shares stake. Heitman Real Securities Limited Liability Com has 18,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 39,813 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 381,291 are held by Westpac. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 79,972 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 55,220 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 3.05M shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 12,962 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 2.20M shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 1,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

