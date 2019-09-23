STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 34 14.37 N/A 0.84 40.63 VICI Properties Inc. 22 11.86 N/A 1.47 14.55

Table 1 highlights STORE Capital Corporation and VICI Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. VICI Properties Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STORE Capital Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. STORE Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than VICI Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

STORE Capital Corporation and VICI Properties Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of STORE Capital Corporation is $37, with potential downside of -1.54%. Competitively VICI Properties Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.88, with potential upside of 12.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that VICI Properties Inc. looks more robust than STORE Capital Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both STORE Capital Corporation and VICI Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 99.2% respectively. About 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84% VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than VICI Properties Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors STORE Capital Corporation beats VICI Properties Inc.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.