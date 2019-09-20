STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Both STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 34 14.49 N/A 0.84 40.63 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 10.18 N/A 1.30 17.91

Table 1 highlights STORE Capital Corporation and Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Starwood Property Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STORE Capital Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. STORE Capital Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.24 shows that STORE Capital Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Starwood Property Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 0.63 beta which makes it 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

STORE Capital Corporation and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -1.54% for STORE Capital Corporation with average target price of $37. Meanwhile, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 8.96%. Based on the results given earlier, Starwood Property Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than STORE Capital Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both STORE Capital Corporation and Starwood Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 66.2% respectively. About 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors STORE Capital Corporation beats Starwood Property Trust Inc.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.