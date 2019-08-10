STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 33 13.87 N/A 0.84 40.63 Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.12 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of STORE Capital Corporation and Drive Shack Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides STORE Capital Corporation and Drive Shack Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1% Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.24 beta indicates that STORE Capital Corporation is 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Drive Shack Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

STORE Capital Corporation and Drive Shack Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -0.74% for STORE Capital Corporation with consensus target price of $36. Meanwhile, Drive Shack Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 41.70%. Based on the data shown earlier, Drive Shack Inc. is looking more favorable than STORE Capital Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both STORE Capital Corporation and Drive Shack Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 58.2% respectively. About 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Drive Shack Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84% Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Drive Shack Inc.

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Drive Shack Inc.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.