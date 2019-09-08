STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)

Both STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 34 14.44 N/A 0.84 40.63 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 6.74 N/A 1.32 11.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of STORE Capital Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STORE Capital Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. STORE Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.24 beta means STORE Capital Corporation’s volatility is 76.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

STORE Capital Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$36 is STORE Capital Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -4.46%. Competitively Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a consensus price target of $15.5, with potential upside of 1.37%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is looking more favorable than STORE Capital Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

STORE Capital Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 68.9%. 0.8% are STORE Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation was more bullish than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors STORE Capital Corporation beats Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.