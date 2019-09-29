STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Diversified businesses, STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 37 6.50 209.98M 0.84 40.63 Seritage Growth Properties 41 0.00 28.47M -2.69 0.00

Demonstrates STORE Capital Corporation and Seritage Growth Properties earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of STORE Capital Corporation and Seritage Growth Properties.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 567,360,172.93% 5.7% 3.1% Seritage Growth Properties 69,916,502.95% -11.7% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

STORE Capital Corporation has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seritage Growth Properties’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

STORE Capital Corporation and Seritage Growth Properties Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00

STORE Capital Corporation has an average target price of $37, and a -0.64% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of STORE Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Seritage Growth Properties are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Seritage Growth Properties has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84% Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors STORE Capital Corporation beats Seritage Growth Properties.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.