STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Comparison side by side

Both STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 32 13.55 N/A 0.84 40.33 National Retail Properties Inc. 52 13.90 N/A 1.47 36.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for STORE Capital Corporation and National Retail Properties Inc. National Retail Properties Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than STORE Capital Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. STORE Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1% National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

STORE Capital Corporation has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500. National Retail Properties Inc.’s 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.23 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for STORE Capital Corporation and National Retail Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

STORE Capital Corporation has an average price target of $36, and a 5.54% upside potential. Meanwhile, National Retail Properties Inc.’s average price target is $55, while its potential upside is 1.63%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, STORE Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than National Retail Properties Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of STORE Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.1% of National Retail Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of STORE Capital Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of National Retail Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation 2.72% 1.74% 6.56% 13.35% 31.63% 19.96% National Retail Properties Inc. 2.42% -0.02% 2.87% 8.69% 34.15% 10.12%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation has stronger performance than National Retail Properties Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors STORE Capital Corporation beats National Retail Properties Inc.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.