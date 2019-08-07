STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 33 13.29 N/A 0.84 40.63 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.99 N/A 0.03 796.58

In table 1 we can see STORE Capital Corporation and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than STORE Capital Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. STORE Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for STORE Capital Corporation and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is STORE Capital Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 3.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

STORE Capital Corporation and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 24.46%. Insiders held 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.