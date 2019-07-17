STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Comparison side by side

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 33 13.48 N/A 0.84 40.33 American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.88 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates STORE Capital Corporation and American Finance Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of STORE Capital Corporation and American Finance Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for STORE Capital Corporation and American Finance Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is STORE Capital Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both STORE Capital Corporation and American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of STORE Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation 2.72% 1.74% 6.56% 13.35% 31.63% 19.96% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.37% -1.19% 0% 0% 0% 3.41%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation was more bullish than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors STORE Capital Corporation beats American Finance Trust Inc.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.