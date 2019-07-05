Store Cap (STOR) Stock Rose While Three Peaks Capital Management Has Upped by $1.81 Million Its Position; London Co Of Virginia Upped Holding in Store Cap (STOR) as Market Valuation Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 61.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 54,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,268 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 89,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 496,187 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 39,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.85M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 496,067 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap Inc has 86,301 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 19,814 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.40M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Communication reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Plc reported 0.08% stake. Walleye Trading Lc reported 15,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman Communications has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Comerica State Bank has 0.07% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 274,069 shares. Syntal Prtn Limited has invested 0.56% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Rafferty Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Moreover, Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 13,363 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.46% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Norman Fields Gottscho Management Lc holds 128,732 shares. 204,900 were reported by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STORE Capital: Revisiting This 4.1%-Yielding Commercial Property REIT – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STORE Capital Corp.: A Rock Of Stability In A Difficult Market, But Should You Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Store Capital reports $460M of Q4 gross investments – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Store Capital Q1 beats; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,828 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $340.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 33,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04 million shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 15,648 shares to 20,380 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,601 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).