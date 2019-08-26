Store Cap (STOR) Stock Price Rose While Aviva Plc Has Cut Stake; Visteon Com (VC) Shareholder Bronson Point Management Has Increased Its Holding by $670,000 as Stock Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.18% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 558,366 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 27,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 345,881 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, down from 372,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 1.87M shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 24,100 shares to 126,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 29,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 4,000 Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares with value of $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

