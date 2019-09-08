Store Cap (STOR) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.06 Million; As Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Davis-Rea LTD Lowered Its Position by $1.51 Million

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 382,965 shares traded or 8.53% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q FFO 85c/Shr

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc analyzed 32,266 shares as the company's stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483,000, down from 46,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 1.45M shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 268,799 shares. Amp Cap Ltd invested in 2.02 million shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). United Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cbre Clarion Secs reported 3.1% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Arete Wealth Advisors Lc holds 22,818 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Company, Missouri-based fund reported 380 shares. Country Club Tru Communications Na has 96,753 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 180,727 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 353 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsr stated it has 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Moreover, London Co Of Virginia has 0.7% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 2.44 million shares. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.01% or 11,007 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.15% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.08% or 56,079 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 20,376 shares to 50,323 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $111.13 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.