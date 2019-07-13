Store Cap (STOR) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Cut Holding; Codorus Vy Bancorp (CVLY) Shareholder M&T Bank Cut Its Holding by $697,011

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY) by 64.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 33,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,883 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, down from 51,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 4,683 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 21.30% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 20,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,813 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 57,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 873,961 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier Assocs has 0.1% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 20,074 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 757,802 shares. 294,770 are owned by Franklin Res Inc. Blackrock holds 13.72 million shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 349,140 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 5,001 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 7,202 shares stake. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 171,833 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Comm Incorporated has 0.05% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.48% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 95,138 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 0.18% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 2.20 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 6.51 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.72M for 18.22 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 8,938 shares to 19,857 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 31,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Med Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold CVLY shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 51.24% less from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Com holds 21,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Co stated it has 158,917 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 869 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 20,613 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt has invested 0.74% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 14,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,908 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endicott Mngmt reported 5.34% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Banc Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 1.01% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 634,155 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 13,116 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Citigroup has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Lsv Asset owns 7,770 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $163,817 activity. Shares for $8,073 were bought by GIAMBALVO JOHN W.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 5,467 shares to 58,193 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

