Store Cap (STOR) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Upped Position; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Increased by $24.79 Million as Share Price Declined

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 635,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 6.96M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video)

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 39,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.85 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 288,856 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Store Capital: A Blue-Chip REIT, But It’s 15% Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Store Capital reports $460M of Q4 gross investments – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Store Capital Corporation (STOR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Store Capital Q1 beats; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Store Capital boosts lower end of 2019 FFO guidance range – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 15,257 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $207.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 193,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 376,191 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset stated it has 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). American International Grp Inc Inc holds 3,378 shares. Hanseatic Management has invested 0.19% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Franklin Resources has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). First Allied Advisory reported 9,820 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 2.94M shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 79,972 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 15,526 shares. 142,005 were reported by Ami Investment Mgmt Inc. Moors & Cabot accumulated 0.03% or 12,000 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts See 11% Upside For The Holdings of FMK – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Comcast – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Dates for Disney Investors to Circle in August – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWD, CMCSA, NEE, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock: The Apple of the Marketâ€™s Eye – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,077 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 4,632 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc reported 1.39M shares. 8,556 were reported by Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il. Heritage Invsts Mngmt owns 274,923 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore & reported 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Burney owns 273,506 shares. Curbstone Mngmt invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Commonwealth Financial Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,061 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 21,014 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 8.77M are owned by Prudential. Country Club Trust Na reported 13,475 shares stake. Karpas Strategies Lc has invested 1.93% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Suvretta Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 4.35% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Miller Investment Management LP holds 0.55% or 52,773 shares in its portfolio.