Store Cap (STOR) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Has Increased Holding by $429,495 as Market Value Rose; Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Position Maintained by Tekla Capital Management Llc

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 13,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 109,768 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, up from 96,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 346,154 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) by 144.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 65,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 110,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 45,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 348,765 shares traded or 82.45% up from the average. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corporation invested in 114,511 shares. Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 41,543 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Financial owns 72 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated accumulated 895,473 shares or 0% of the stock. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 12,078 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Westwood Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 14,820 shares. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 20,195 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 174,210 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 268 shares. Wolverine Asset Management invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Presima owns 61,600 shares. Signature Estate Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 39,505 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,846 shares to 157,746 shares, valued at $21.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,657 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CNCE shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 16.29 million shares or 6.01% less from 17.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 39,300 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 1.70 million shares. Northern Tru holds 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) or 295,756 shares. Legal And General Plc holds 0% or 3,535 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 29,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 233,344 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 20 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp holds 0.78% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc reported 352,338 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 30,986 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 19,984 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 1.18 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bvf Il holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 1.63M shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.