Store Cap (STOR) Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Has Boosted Position by $1.87 Million as Share Price Rose; As Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Cut Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 306.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 56,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 75,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 1.85M shares traded or 28.99% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank accumulated 0.04% or 1,412 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Franklin Res has 3.57 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Texas Cap Commercial Bank Tx stated it has 1,477 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 41,200 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Grimes & holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 62,483 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wallington Asset Limited Liability stated it has 35,514 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 49,728 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com reported 10,226 shares. Boys Arnold holds 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 6,572 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Us State Bank De holds 641,874 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 33,507 shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.06B for 15.07 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,281 shares to 41,481 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 51,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “STORE Capital Appoints Chad Freed, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Arizona Daily Star” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Mid-Cap REITs To Consider For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.