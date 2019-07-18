Store Cap (STOR) Position Has Upped by Private Advisor Group Llc; Stonebridge Capital Management Maintains Position in State Street (STT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 17,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 41,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 4.00M shares traded or 24.97% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q EPS $1.62; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 80.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 9,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,785 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 11,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 1.23M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Limited accumulated 15,638 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Addenda Incorporated has invested 0.37% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Bailard Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). West Virginia-based City has invested 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 5,658 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Qs Invsts Limited Co accumulated 8,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & has 1.03% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 2.97 million shares. Utd Capital Advisers Lc holds 26,721 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael reported 5,884 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Management reported 327,191 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Choate Inv Advisors holds 10,305 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.06% or 502,240 shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,682 shares to 198,198 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc Com by 33,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,789 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Catalyst Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 331 shares. Northern accumulated 1.60M shares. Goodhaven Cap Llc invested in 62,850 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp holds 0.03% or 4.60M shares. Presima reported 71,800 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 53,369 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.01% or 9,820 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank reported 274,069 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 534,809 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.05% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Amalgamated Savings Bank, New York-based fund reported 36,871 shares.

