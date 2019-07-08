Store Cap (STOR) Position Has Lifted by Northpointe Capital Llc; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,025 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 125,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 181,112 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 9,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,845 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 124,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 128,853 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,529 shares to 168,967 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 154,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,769 shares, and cut its stake in Highpoint Res Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,006 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 27.61 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Albion Financial Gp Ut accumulated 25,090 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 104,848 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Finance Assoc holds 46 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 1.69 million shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co reported 49,831 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Greenwich Inv Mgmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 10,030 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 81,945 shares or 0% of the stock. Syntal Lc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 37,305 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 163,476 shares. Delphi Ma owns 52,250 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. 18.62 million are owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $23.32 million for 127.25 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.