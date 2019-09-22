Store Cap (STOR) Holding Increased by Green Street Investors Llc; Bronson Point Management Trimmed Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake by $8.12 Million; Shares Rose

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, up from 282,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 1.64 million shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 77.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, down from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 4.44M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces New $2.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Operating Income $359.8 Million; 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 26/04/2018 – Genocide Survivor Will Share Story of Forgiveness at Women’s Leadership Conference in Las Vegas; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS APPLAUDS DECISION TO ALLOW STATES SPORTS BETTING; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07M for 21.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. 800,000 shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J, worth $20.32 million on Wednesday, May 8.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $120.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 25,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Cap reported 890 shares. 321,627 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Stephens Ltd stated it has 137,832 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Management holds 134,216 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 2.78 million shares. Shell Asset Management holds 30,607 shares. 6,595 are owned by Atria Investments Limited Company. 88,688 are owned by Cibc. 16,682 were reported by Profund Advsrs Lc. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 71,358 shares. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 338,511 shares. James Invest Research has 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank owns 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 2,806 shares.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $156.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 17,300 shares to 49,900 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,807 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 67,765 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0.01% or 56,467 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8.09 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 3.09M shares. Edmp has invested 0.59% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Us has 0.64% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 2.62 million shares. Park Circle reported 0.11% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Jane Street Ltd Company has 6,315 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 3,221 shares. Moors Cabot has 0.03% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has 0.63% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 24,333 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.37% or 142,608 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 38,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heitman Real Estate Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 43,071 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

