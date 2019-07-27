Store Cap (STOR) Holding Has Lifted by D-E Shaw & Company Inc; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Cut Holding by $3.40 Million

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 44.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 435,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.18M, up from 973,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 1.24M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 43,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 111,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Pwr Inc stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 24.45 million are held by . Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ar Asset Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Opus Cap Gp Limited Liability Corp has 8,228 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc owns 11,818 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. 143,220 are owned by Williams Jones Associates Ltd Llc. Farmers National Bank reported 4,204 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advisors Inc owns 10,940 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Alley Limited Liability Corp reported 2.79% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Menlo Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.2% or 38,583 shares. Fincl Advantage stated it has 100 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 4.71% or 5.33 million shares in its portfolio. 13,056 are held by Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Perkins Capital Mgmt reported 2.06% stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, January 30.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 31,721 shares to 75,206 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 141,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 110,711 shares to 179,217 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 55,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc.