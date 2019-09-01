Store Cap (STOR) Holder Global Endowment Management LP Cut Holding by $425,700 as Stock Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments Llc

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 9,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 208,832 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.67M, up from 199,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, down from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 1.85M shares traded or 28.99% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Tucson.com published: “STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Arizona Daily Star” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 350,980 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 499,096 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Management reported 166,360 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 5,001 shares. 65,123 are held by Landscape Capital Mngmt Llc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 135,188 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 13,300 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Numerixs Invest Technology reported 9,000 shares stake. Telemus Capital Limited Liability reported 10,166 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 6.51 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 180,727 shares. 67,640 are owned by Eii Capital Mngmt. Moreover, Lpl Limited has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Navellier And Assoc Inc stated it has 20,074 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 27,500 shares to 31,500 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 30,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,742 shares to 24,169 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 12,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,342 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).