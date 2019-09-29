Store Cap (STOR) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Trimmed Holding; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Boosted Position in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) by $314,842 as Stock Value Rose

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 14,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 244,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, up from 230,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 1.54 million shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 429,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.91M, down from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 1.02 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 82 shares. Invesco Limited holds 2.74M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il holds 144,775 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Blackrock accumulated 17.44 million shares. Legal General Gp Plc holds 551,570 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1,624 shares. Boston Family Office accumulated 39,075 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 12,300 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset has invested 4.21% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Scott And Selber Inc has invested 2.18% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 13,055 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,220 shares. Clough Capital Ptnrs LP stated it has 2.75% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 45,433 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.87 million for 19.40 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.