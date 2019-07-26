Store Cap (STOR) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Has Decreased Holding by $25.28 Million as Stock Price Rose; Armistice Capital Cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Stake by $12.16 Million as Stock Value Declined

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 766,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.11M, down from 3.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 978,409 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 109,473 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.92 million activity. $1.22 million worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was sold by Golumbeski George. Another trade for 3,270 shares valued at $311,562 was made by Gardiner Nathaniel S. on Tuesday, February 12.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerecor Inc by 175,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,604 for 481.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Co invested in 645,505 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 290 shares. Voya Invest Limited Com reported 0% stake. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership reported 19,996 shares stake. Kbc Nv reported 23,297 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 12,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,702 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Orbimed Advsrs Lc accumulated 233,100 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank owns 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 26,500 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Fmr Lc reported 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 495,553 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $43.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 174,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 274,069 were reported by Comerica Commercial Bank. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.04% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com owns 128,635 shares. The Florida-based Goodhaven Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.71% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 2.40 million shares. Sei stated it has 474,529 shares. C Gp Hldg A S owns 0.02% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 56,755 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.06% or 1.41M shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 11.98M are owned by Massachusetts Ser Communications Ma. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd reported 273,314 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP owns 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1,059 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation accumulated 66,425 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Delphi Mngmt Ma owns 52,250 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Llc reported 185,020 shares.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.73 million for 18.15 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.