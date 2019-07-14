Store Cap (Prn) (STOR) Holder Regal Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $350,196 as Stock Value Rose; Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Holder Financial Architects Decreased Its Stake by $1.59 Million

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76,000, down from 4,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (STOR) by 80.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 882,656 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,786 shares to 7,586 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 15,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Limited has invested 0.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Merchants Corp invested in 0.13% or 2,160 shares. Arvest Savings Bank Trust Division, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1,051 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 43,914 shares. Strs Ohio has 536,544 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harbour Inv Mngmt Lc holds 2,010 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc stated it has 1,543 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldgs Gp reported 168,377 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45,719 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd has 1.83% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,359 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0.38% stake. Country Fincl Bank holds 321 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DUK) by 46,732 shares to 400 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX) by 23,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (Call) (NYSE:KMB).