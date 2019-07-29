StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; Last Week Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25. See Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Overweight New Target: $35.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

28/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $32 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

Analysts expect StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. V_SVI’s profit would be $10.83 million giving it 24.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, StorageVault Canada Inc.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 204,984 shares traded or 30.65% up from the average. StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could StorageVault Canada Inc.’s (CVE:SVI) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock May Extend Surge to 11-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thanks to the New Tax Law You Canâ€™t Claim These Deductions Anymore – Yahoo! Finance News” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RTX Wheels Selects Ripley PR as Public Relations Agency of Record – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

StorageVault Canada Inc. engages in the owning, operating, and renting self storage and portable storage space for individual and commercial clients in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It operates a network of 49 stores with a total rentable space of 2,635,032 square feet, which comprise 24,719 rental units under the Access Storage, Storage For Your Life, and Depotium Mini-Entrepots brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates 3,706 portable storage units under the Cubeit and PUPS brand names.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. The firm acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia.

The stock increased 1.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 802,248 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Revised Proposal Also Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With Option to Receive Cash Up to Maximum of 15% in Aggregate; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S REVISED PROPOSAL PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO RECEIVE CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 20%; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEB); 12/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SAYS CO “QUICKLY DISCOVERED” THE ERROR AND IMMEDIATELY REMOVED THE DOCUMENT FROM ITS WEBSITE; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – PEBBLEBROOK IS PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND PRICE AND MIX OF CONSIDERATION AS WARRANTED BY “DUE DILIGENCE”